New dining gem where Filipino tradition meets modern comfort

B Hotel Alabang is back with a must-visit workday restaurant that’s worth the drive south: Alejandro’s.
Previously known as Prime Cafe, the family-run eatery has been rebranded to reflect its heritage and the hospitality label’s story of tradition and innovation. Named after the beloved son of the hotel’s owner, the restaurant’s logo features an elegant arc illustrating strength, heritage and inclusivity.
From the uppercase “A” to the lowercase “a,” the arc symbolizes ambition, stability and support, representing the lasting relationship between father and son.
“Alejandro’s is more than just a dining venue; it’s a tribute to family and the values we hold dear. We envisioned a place where quality meets affordability, ensuring everyone can enjoy a remarkable culinary experience in a refined setting,” said Ryan Chan, managing director of B Hotels.
The standout among Madrigal Park’s bistro sets whips up an array inspired by a fusion of Filipino and Western influences, curated and designed by executive sous chef Bam Guevarra to evoke homey comfort, elegance and satisfaction.
“Alejandro’s Dining, Bar & Events offers a casual dining experience that remains accessible to all,” said B Hotel Alabang general manager Glennis Narciso.
Aside from serene date nights, Alejandro’s offers a flexible space ideal for private or VIP parties.
“With a welcoming atmosphere and a menu crafted to delight both in-house patrons and visiting diners, Alejandro’s combines culinary excellence with affordability, making it a go-to destination for any occasion,” Narciso said.