Bong Go uplifts Tarragona vendors with essential support

On 10 August, Senator Christopher “Bong” Go stepped in to help vendors in Tarragona, Davao Oriental, with a significant boost to their livelihoods through his Malasakit Team. At the Kubo ni Kaka, Go's team provided much-needed relief, including shirts, masks, and vitamins, to 189 market vendors. Some vendors also received basketballs, volleyballs, and bags to support their community activities.

“Suportado ko ang ganitong mga livelihood program kung saan tuturuan po kayo mag-negosyo, (at) bibigyan ho kayo ng tulong para palaguin ang inyong negosyo. Kapag lumago ang inyong negosyo, dalhin niyo po ang mga kita sa inyong mga pamilya... mas masarap sa pakiramdam kapag pinagpawisan at pinaghirapan niyo po ang inyong pagnenegosyo,” Go said.

In addition to the immediate aid, Go’s initiative also included providing livelihood support to qualified micro-entrepreneurs, aiming to enhance their small businesses and foster long-term growth.

As the Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography, Go encouraged residents to take advantage of the medical assistance available at the Malasakit Center in Davao Oriental Provincial Medical Center, which helps alleviate the financial burden of healthcare costs.

The Malasakit Center streamlines medical assistance from various government agencies, ensuring Filipinos have access to necessary support. Go, the principal author of Republic Act No. 11463, highlighted that the program has already aided around ten million Filipinos.

“Bilang inyong Mr. Malasakit, anumang pagsubok ang ating haharapin sa susunod na mga araw, patuloy akong magseserbisyo sa inyong lahat dahil bisyo ko na ang magserbisyo at naniniwala ako na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo sa Diyos,” Go said.

On 9 August, Go also supported displaced workers and struggling sectors in Tarragona, showcasing his commitment to community assistance.