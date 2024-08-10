Western Luzon braces for 'habagat' on Sunday

Cloudy skies and scattered rain showers are expected to prevail over the western part of Luzon on Sunday due to the southwest monsoon, or habagat, according to the state weather bureau.

PAGASA forecaster Chenel Dominguez said the rest of the country will continue to experience fair weather due to the weakening of habagat.

“Let's expect that we will experience fair weather but there is a high chance of rain in the afternoon and at night, caused by localized thunderstorms,” she said in a public weather forecast at 4 p.m.

As of writing, no gale warning has been hoisted on any seaboard in the country.

Likewise, no low-pressure area (LPA) is currently being monitored.

Meanwhile, a cloud cluster was seen in Taiwan, which is being monitored for the possibility of developing into an LPA in the next few days, said Dominguez.