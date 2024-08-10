M-5 quake jolts Davao Occidental

A magnitude-5 earthquake hit a municipality in the province of Davao Occidental on Saturday afternoon, the state seismology bureau reported.

According to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS), the quake occurred at 1:14 p.m. with a depth of 50 kilometers and a location of 05.25°N, 126.82°E, and 149 km S, 60° E of Jose Abad Santos.

The quake's origin was tectonic, meaning it was produced due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

No intensities or damages were recorded but PHIVOLCS warned the public about possible aftershocks.