Plete hangs tough, survives sudden death

Zero Plete needed a sudden-death playoff to shake off Isabella Tabanas’ tough stand Thursday and win the girls’ 13-15 title of the ICTSI Junior PGT Mindanao Series 3 at Del Monte Golf Club.

Starting the final round with a three-shot deficit, Plete stormed with a birdie binge in the back nine to eventually take the lead by the time she arrived at the 18th.

But Tabanas responded with a birdie of her own from six feet to force a playoff at 224-all

Plete closed with a 73, while Tabanas faltered with a 76.

“It was nerve-wracking on the last hole,” Plete said.

“Playing against my best friend in a playoff was very scary. Winning this series for the first time is a huge achievement for me, though I know it will bring more pressure.”

True enough, the pressure mounted in the playoff as both players struggled with their approach on the par-5 18th.

Tabanas over-compensated from 50 yards, while Plete’s ball landed on the fringe.

Tabanas then chipped from 20 yards five feet past the hole for potential par, as Plete drained a 10-footer to nail the come-from-behind victory.

Finalist Rane Chiu from Cebu placed third with a 248 after an 80.

In the boys’ 13-15 division, Alexis Nailga outlasted fellow local player Clement Ordeneza, winning by three strokes with a 54-hole total of 219.

In the girls’ 16-18 division, Ally Gaccion of Cagayan de Oro all but sealed the title with a 71 and a 54-hole aggregate of three-under 213.

She created a separation from Bukidnon’s Crista Miñoza, who faltered with an 85 after a decent second-round 75, finishing 30 strokes behind Gaccion with 243.

“My drives and irons were better, and I made good putts,” Gaccion said.

In the boys’ 16-18 division, Cliff Nuñeza overcame a five-shot deficit with a gutsy 74, taking the lead at 226.