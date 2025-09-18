Too hot to handle

BACOLOD CITY — Redemption and domination marked the opener of the final leg of the ICTSI Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao Series as Ana Marie Aguilar and Lucas Revilleza surged ahead in the 7-10 age division, while Ralph Batican and Tashanah Balangauan reasserted their mastery of their respective classes in the Bacolod JPGT Championship on Thursday.

Aguilar, who finished second to runaway winner Denise Mendoza at Marapara last Tuesday, fired an 83 at the demanding par-70 Bacolod Golf and Country Club under sweltering heat — more than enough to secure a seven-stroke lead over Faith Reosura in the girls’ youngest category.

Although Aguilar won’t be eligible for the Elite Junior Finals, having fallen short of the required minimum of three-event participation, the Bacolod native remains determined to cap her campaign with a win on Friday.

“I chipped close to the hole and putted really well,” said the nine-year-old St. Scholastica Academy-Bacolod standout Aguilar, who displayed composure on the greens, while noting how the Binitin surface played slower compared to Marapara.

“I’m very excited to win tomorrow, and I expect to shoot a lot of pars.”

But out to spoil her bid is Reosura, who, despite a 90, is aiming for a strong finish and an improvement on her third-place showing at Marapara. Cagayan de Oro’s Francesca Georgy shot a 91 for third, virtually locking up the fourth and last Finals berth in the division set for 30 September to 3 October at The Country Club.

Leading the Vis-Min team to the Finals are Mendoza, Soleil Molde and Claren Quiño.

In the boys’ 7-10 class, Lucas Revilleza, who also finished second to Ethan Lago at Marapara, carded a gritty 73 to take a four-stroke lead over Lago, who struggled to a 78 in tougher conditions. James Rolida of Cagayan de Oro shot an 84 for third, with Tobias Tiongko and Shaqeeq Tanog turning in 87 and 90, respectively.

While Revilleza is poised for a win to complete the final cast, both Rolida and Tanog are aiming for nothing less than a victory to keep their slim hopes for a backdoor entry alive.

Revilleza, 8, bounced back from a forgettable performance at Marapara with a stellar showing at Binitin.

“My game wasn’t great in Negros, but it really improved here,” said the Rizal Memorial Colleges student. “Every aspect of my game clicked — driving, irons, pitching and putting.”

Ralph Batican, meanwhile, put on another show in the boys’ 11-14 division, riding on a whopping 35-stroke victory at Marapara. He opened with a sensational six-under 29 at the front, highlighted by an eagle on No. 5 and four birdies and finished with back-to-back birdies from No. 15 for a solid eight-under 62.

The Bukidnon star posted an early 22-shot lead over Miguel Mesina heading into the final round of the 36-hole tournament.

Mesina fumbled with an 84, while JM Sabroso carded an 88 for third.

Batican is on track for a sweep of all three Vis-Min legs, having already dominated in Mactan and Marapara.

“The key is staying focused and patient,” the 13-year-old said.

“The eagle on No. 5 gave me a big boost, and some of my birdies were really just lucky. But with a big lead, I’ll just stick to my game plan and keep doing the same routine in hopes of producing the same result.”

In the girls’ 11-14 division, Rafella Batican also put herself in prime position for redemption following a tough loss to Zuri Bagaloyos in the previous leg. She posted a 72 to take a commanding nine-shot lead over Andrea Borromeo, who shot 81. Chelsea Ogborne followed with a 91.