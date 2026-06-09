Ong, Aguilar book Elite Finals ticket

BACOLOD CITY — Darren Ong and Ana Marie Aguilar delivered stunning, last-ditch charges to secure their spots in the Junior PGT Elite Finals, conquering the ICTSI Negros JPGT Championship in contrasting but equally spectacular fashion at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club here on Tuesday.

Both golfers didn’t just win the tournament — they crashed the party for the South team rankings, punching their tickets to the Ryder Cup-style national finals.

For Ong, the final round of the boys’ 7-10 division was less of a shootout and more of a victory lap. Holding a huge 14-stroke lead after Monday’s opening round, Ong showed no signs of slowing down.