JPGT standouts chase final grid spots

In the girls’ 7-10 class, the mathematical tightrope is razor-thin. Laura Pablo and Cecilia Mamauag, currently deadlocked at joint fifth, alongside seventh-running Elizabeth Laurel, are going all-out for a victory to snatch the maximum 15 ranking points. However, standing in their way are third-ranked Jehanne Mendoza and No. 4 Jaicee Cervantes — the recent Beverly Place leg winner — guaranteeing a spirited shootout for top honors in the 36-hole tournament.

The boys’ 7-10 side promises equal drama.

No. 5 Asher Abad is on a mission to crash the Top 4 party. To do so, he needs a spectacular finish to dislodge either No. 3 Kenzo Tan or fourth-running Kingston Ching, both of whom are fighting to protect their turf.

The chase for berths in the girls’ 11-14 bracket also remain wide open. With No. 3 Mavis Espedido and No. 4 Aerin Chan out this week, sixth-ranked Tyra Garingalao and No. 7 Quincy Pilac are ready to go for broke, knowing a victory could catapult them straight into the finals.

On the boys' 11-14 side, it’s a “now or never” scenario for No. 5 Race Manhit.

He realistically needs at least a second-place finish to keep his dreams alive. The pressure is compounded by the presence of No. 6 Jacob Casuga and Beverly Place champion Ryuichi Tao, both of whom are very much in the hunt, especially with fourth-running Ryuji Suzuki sitting this leg out.

The premier 15-18 division will endure a grueling 54-hole test where any mistake could prove fatal. On the boys' side, Jakob Taruc has suddenly emerged as the man to beat after a commanding win at Beverly Place.

With qualified finalists Tristan Padilla and Shinichi Suzuki absent — alongside No. 3 Geoffrey Tan and a sidelined No. 4 David Serdenia, who is out of contention with only two tournaments played — the field is wide open. Even joint-seventh-ranked Nathan Belandres nurtures a slim, mathematical hope of gatecrashing the finals if he can pull off a victory.