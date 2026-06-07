Vis-Min standouts chase Elite Finals spots

BACOLOD CITY — The race for the remaining spots in the Elite Junior Finals has reached a thrilling, do-or-die climax for the region's top young golfers.

With berths on the line, the ICTSI Negros Occidental JPGT Championship blasts off here Monday, serving as the absolute final battleground for Junior PGT Visayas-Mindanao standouts fighting to keep their championship dreams alive.

While a select few have already secured their tickets to the coveted North vs South Duel in August, thanks to stellar performances across the first five legs of this six-stage regional series, several hopefuls are locked in a fierce, down-to-the-wire scramble for the remaining top four spots in each age division.