Aguilar rallies, fuels JPGT Finals bid

BACOLOD — With coveted tickets to the Elite Junior PGT Finals on the line, Ana Marie Aguilar and Stephen Clementer braved grueling, windless conditions to spearhead a gripping charge in the ICTSI Bacolod JPGT Championship here on Thursday.

Under a heavy, overcast sky that offered no reprieve from the heat, players battled a humid, stagnant atmosphere as the wind veered away from the Bacolod Golf and Country Club course entirely.

Despite the stifling air, Aguilar delivered a masterclass in resilience, carding a steady even-par 70 to dominate the girls’ 7-10 division with a 36-hole total of 144, cruising to a commanding six-stroke victory over Soleil Molde.