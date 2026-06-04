Aguilar rallies, fuels JPGT Finals bid

BACOLOD — With coveted tickets to the Elite Junior PGT Finals on the line, Ana Marie Aguilar and Stephen Clementer braved grueling, windless conditions to spearhead a gripping charge in the ICTSI Bacolod JPGT Championship here on Thursday.
Under a heavy, overcast sky that offered no reprieve from the heat, players battled a humid, stagnant atmosphere as the wind veered away from the Bacolod Golf and Country Club course entirely.
Despite the stifling air, Aguilar delivered a masterclass in resilience, carding a steady even-par 70 to dominate the girls’ 7-10 division with a 36-hole total of 144, cruising to a commanding six-stroke victory over Soleil Molde.
Heavy overnight rain softened the short but challenging par-70 course, prompting officials to implement preferred lies.
More than just a trophy, the win breathed new life into Aguilar’s postseason aspirations. Entering the week buried at joint ninth in the rankings with just 10 points, her triumph fueled a dramatic backdoor bid for the North vs South Elite Finals this August at Pueblo de Oro.
While her total rose to 25 points — moving her up to fifth — she remained just outside the crucial Top 4 cut-off. Fortunately for Aguilar, the final leg of the six-stop series starts Monday at the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club, her home course.
“I had a good game. I just tried to hit fairways and greens,” said Aguilar, 10.
“My short game saved me — I had a lot of steady chips and solid one-to-two putts.”
Now inches closer to a dream finals appearance heading into the final leg at Marapara, Aguilar remained grounded. “I feel good about my chances, but I know I need to practice more, particularly on my chipping and putting. This win will surely boost my confidence, but I need to stay focused and avoid getting distracted.”
Molde carded a 77 to finish second at 150, a result that propelled her to the top of the division standings with 42 points. Akeisha Yocte finished third (76-152) to sit third in the rankings with 33 points, while Vanya Go’s final-round 72 placed her fourth at 154, slipping her to second overall in the Visayas-Mindanao Series standings (39 points).