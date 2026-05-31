Chan, 2 others in dead heat for 5th

MEXICO, Pampanga — Aerin Chan, Ronee Dungca and Tyra Garingalao find themselves locked in a fierce, dead-heat battle for fifth place, injecting high drama into the ICTSI Beverly Place JPGT Championship which unfolds Monday here.

With 18 points apiece in the girls' 11-14 division, the trio is fueling a desperate, backdoor bid to crash the Junior PGT Elite Grand Finals party. While Garingalao amassed her output over three tournaments, Chan and Dungca have been incredibly efficient, hitting the same mark in just two.