Chan, 2 others in dead heat for 5th

MEXICO, Pampanga — Aerin Chan, Ronee Dungca and Tyra Garingalao find themselves locked in a fierce, dead-heat battle for fifth place, injecting high drama into the ICTSI Beverly Place JPGT Championship which unfolds Monday here.
With 18 points apiece in the girls' 11-14 division, the trio is fueling a desperate, backdoor bid to crash the Junior PGT Elite Grand Finals party. While Garingalao amassed her output over three tournaments, Chan and Dungca have been incredibly efficient, hitting the same mark in just two.
However, because league rules mandate a minimum of three tournament appearances to qualify for the finals, this Pampanga leg is an absolute must-play for all three contenders.
The high-stakes showdown comes as the race for the highly coveted spots in the Junior PGT Elite Grand Finals hits a fever pitch. With just two legs remaining in the six-stage regional circuit organized by Pilipinas Golf Tournaments, Inc., the country’s top young golfers are bracing for a pair of dramatic finishes, starting at Beverly Place and concluding at Eagle Ridge on 17 to 19 June.
At stake is the honor of representing the North team in the Elite Junior Finals on 17 to 20 August at the Pueblo de Oro Golf and Country Club in Cagayan de Oro. Only the top four performers from each age division will advance. With the qualification window rapidly narrowing, every single stroke at Beverly Place and Eagle Ridge could mean the difference between a trip to the finals or