Marcos calls for adaptation to evolving maritime demands

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Tuesday that there is a need to adapt to the evolving demands of both the nation and the global maritime industry.

In his message during the 201st Commencement Exercises of the Philippine Merchant Marine Academy read by Presidential Assistant on Maritime Concerns Secretary Andres Centino, Marcos said his administration wants to improve the country's maritime education.

"We assure you that we will continue to improve our country’s maritime education sector to make it more responsive to the evolving needs of our nation and the global maritime industry," Marcos said.

"With all the initiatives the government is pursuing in the maritime sector, I am certain that we will be ushering in a new breed of Filipino sailors who will change our maritime landscape and even the rest of the world for the better," Marcos added.

Among the government’s efforts to advance maritime education are the updated standards for the Bachelor of Science in Marine Transportation and Bachelor of Science in Marine Engineering programs. These standards were established through a joint memorandum by the Maritime Industry Authority and the Commission on Higher Education.

The policy outlines procedures for monitoring and evaluating maritime higher education institutions to ensure they “meet the highest global standards in line with the International Convention on Standards of Training, Certification, and Watchkeeping for Seafarers.”

In February, President Marcos issued Executive Order 55, which introduced the 10-year Maritime Industry Development Plan 2028. This plan aims to enhance the skills of the maritime workforce, improve their employability, and support their continuous growth and development.

In the same speech, Marcos told the new PMMA graduates to carry forward the resilience and leadership they demonstrated during their time at the academy.

“No matter where your future takes you—whether in the merchant fleets, in the Philippine Navy, in the Coast Guard—I hope you will bring the same grit you had shown when you first decided to set foot in this Academy,” Marcos said.

“Continue to excel as the leaders that you were molded to be as you set sail towards far horizons. Always remain humble, act honorably, and display feats of courage while making a name for yourselves in your respective professions and institutions,” Marcos added.

Out of the 303 members of the MANDAGAYAN class, 285 plan to seek careers with shipping companies and manning agencies, 12 aim to join the Philippine Coast Guard, and six are interested in the Philippine Navy.

MANDAGAYAN is an acronym for “Magigiting na Mandaragat Tagapagpanatili ng Kapayapaan at Kaunlaran ng Bansang Laya.”

Additionally, approximately 24 graduates with master’s degrees participated in the PMMA’s 201st commencement ceremonies.