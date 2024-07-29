Habagat, 'Butchoy,' 'Carina’ fatalities now 36; 3 still missing

A total of 36 fatalities have been recorded following the recent onslaught of Typhoon Carina, enhancing the Southwest Monsoon, or habagat, and Tropical Depression Butchoy.

The latest report from the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) shows that of the reported fatalities, 14 are confirmed—five from Calabarzon, four from the Zamboanga Peninsula, two from Central Luzon, and one each from Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, and Bangsamoro Region.

Meanwhile, 22 reported deaths are still pending validation: 15 from Metro Manila, five from Calabarzon, and one each from the Ilocos Region and Bangsamoro Region.

Six people were reported injured, and three are still missing.

4.5 million people affected

The bad weather has affected a total of 1,240,090 families, or 4,553,752 persons, according to the NDRRMC.

From this population, 38,292 families, or 152,800 people, are sheltered inside 848 evacuation centers.

Central Luzon remains to have the most affected barangay, with 954 affecting 840,191 families, or more than 2,800,000 million individuals.

Ilocos Region followed with 925 affected barangays, and Calabarzon with 448.

Road sections affected increased to 356 and bridges to 24, of which 68 and 7 remain impassable, respectively.

A total of 1,598 houses were damaged, amounting to over P2.6 million, while infrastructure destroyed was reported at 165, valued at P1.6 billion.

One hundred five municipalities, meanwhile, remain under a state of calamity, of which 57 are from Central Luzon, 24 from Calabarzon, 17 from Metro Manila, three from Mimamoropa, two from Soccsksargen, and one each from Ilocos Region and Davao Region.

About P3 billion worth of aid has been extended to affected families. Of the 123,298 families requiring assistance, 71,947, or 58.35, have been attended to, according to the NDRRMC.