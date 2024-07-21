M-4.7 quake hits Surigao del Sur

A magnitude-4.7 earthquake was recorded in a municipality in Surigao del Sur, according to the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology, on Sunday afternoon.

The quake occurred at 1:23 p.m. with a depth of 22 kilometers and a location of 08.91°N, 126.37°E, and 007 km S, 83° E of Cagwait.

The quake's origin was tectonic, or due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

Intensity II was recorded in the city of Tandag, Surigao del Sur.

No damages were recorded to the quake. No aftershocks were likewise expected.