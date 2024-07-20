TD ‘Butchoy’ exits PAR; ‘Carina’ to develop into tropical storm

Tropical Depression “Butchoy” has now left the Philippine area of responsibility (PAR), the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said Saturday.

In its latest advisory, “Butchoy” was located 565 kilometers (km) west of Iba, Zambales, as of 10:00 a.m. Saturday.

PAGASA said “Butchoy” maintained its strength with maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour (kph) and gustiness reaching up to 70 kph. It was moving west-northwest at a slower pace of 10 kph.

The state weather bureau added that “Butchoy” is unlikely to directly affect the country.

PAGASA, however, stated that southwest monsoon or habagat is being enhanced alongside Tropical Depression Carina which will bring modeate to heavy rains over the western portion of Luzon over the next three days.

Meanwhile, Tropical Depression “Carina,” was located 510 km southeast of Virac, Catanduanes.

“Carina” has a strength with maximum sustained winds of 55kph and gustiness reaching up to 70kph. It was forecast to move northwest at a pace of 30 kph.

It was forecast to steadily intensify and reach tropical storm category within the next 12 to 24 hours.

Starting Monday, “Carina” will likely intensify further at a faster rate, eventually reaching typhoon category on Tuesday.

“Carina” maintained strength as it moved west northwest over the Philippine Sea.

It is forecard to exist PAR Wednesday morning.