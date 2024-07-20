2 rockfall events logged in Taal

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) on Saturday said it logged two rockfall events in Taal Volcano in the past 24 hours.

A faint crater glow from the volcano in Taal remained to be visible via telescope only, while its edifice was inflated.

It also emitted moderate amounts of plumes, drifting northwest.

Taal Volcano remains under Alert Level 1, meaning that it is still under abnormal condition.

Entry into Taal Volcano island, which is a permanent danger zone, particularly in the main crater and Daan Kastila fissure, is strictly prohibited.

Flying any aircraft close to the volcano is likewise prohibited.

State volcanologists warned that hazards such as rockfalls, landslides, avalanches, ballistic fragments, lava flows and lava fountaining, pyroclastic density currents, moderate-sized explosions, and lahars during heavy and prolonged rainfall may also occur.