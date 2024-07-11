M-7.1 quake jolts Sultan Kudarat

A magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit a municipality in the province of Sultan Kudarat on Thursday, according to the state seismology bureau, PHIVOLCS.

The quake occurred at 10:13 a.m. with a depth of 722 kilometers and a location of 05.75°N, 123.08°E, 133 km S, and 67° W of Palimbang town.

The quake's origin was tectonic, produced due to the sudden movement along faults and plate boundaries.

Intensity IV was recorded in Jose Abad Santos in Davao Oriental, while intensity III was felt in the City of Mati in Davao Oriental and Glan in Sarangani.

Maragusan in Davao de Oro; City of Tagum in Davao del Norte; Libungan and Tulunan in Cotabato; Kiamba, Maitum, and Malapatan in Sarangani; City of Koronadal in South Cotabato; and City of General Santos, on the other hand, recorded intensity II. The City of Davao, Tantangan in South Cotabato, and Lebak in Sultan Kudarat experienced intensity I.

Instrumental intensities were, likewise, recorded in the following areas:

Intensity III in Don Marcelino and Jose Abad Santos in Davao Occidental; Glan and Malungon in Saranagani.

Intensity II in Tagum in Davao del Norte, Digos in Davao del Sur, Matalam in Cotabato, and the City of Cotabato.

Intensity I in Nabunturan in Davao de Oro in the City of Davao; City of Kidapawan in Cotabato; Maitum in Sarangani; T'Boli and Tampakan in South Cotabato; Bagumbayan, Esperanza, Isulan, Kalamansig, Lambayong, and Lebak in Sultan Kudarat; and City of Bislig in Surigao del Sur

No damage has been recorded, but the PHIVOLCS warned of possible aftershocks.