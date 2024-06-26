Decarbonization efforts stress crew — ISWAN

The latest report from the International Seafarers Welfare and Assistance Network (ISWAN) said that shipping firms’ drive to decarbonization is having a substantial impact on seafarers’ workload, fatigue and stress levels at sea.

Commissioned by The Shipowners’ Club, the ISWAN report was based on the survey of 400 seafarers of 29 nationalities and 55 responses from shore-based staff,

Shipping companies are slashing greenhouse gas emissions (GHG). Results of the survey show that 53.8 percent of the respondents stated that decarbonization efforts harm their workload.

Meanwhile, 44 percent of seafarers “highlighted an increase in levels of stress, while 40 percent reported increased levels of fatigue.”

On the other hand, 32.8 percent of surveyed sea-based workers increased their fears about potential criminalization, highlighting the complexity of current reporting regimes for the said regulation.

The ISWAN survey also showed that 34.4 percent of engineer respondents are reporting a negative impact on their mental health, while a quarter (25.3 percent) of deck officers also cited mental health concerns.

Moreover, the surveyed engineers stated that workload and stress levels when switching frequently between different fuel types “are taking a toll on their mental well-being,” while engineers without a fixed trading pattern are reporting the worst impact.”

“Only too often, seafarers tell us that they feel their well-being is overlooked in favor of commercial imperatives or regulatory requirements. By engaging with their concerns about decarbonization, maritime employers have the opportunity to empower seafarers to be proponents and drivers of the journey towards zero carbon, rather than this becoming another factor that risks driving them out of the sector,” said Simon Grainge, ISWAN chief executive.

ISWAN is an international maritime charity that works to improve the lives of seafarers and their families with services, resources, strategies and advocacy.

In July 2023, International Maritime Organization (IMO) member states adopted the 2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships, with enhanced targets to tackle harmful emissions.

The revised IMO GHG Strategy, adopted by the Marine Environment Protection Committee includes an enhanced common ambition to reach net-zero GHG emissions from international shipping by or around, i.e. close to 2050, a commitment to ensure uptake of alternative zero and near-zero GHG fuels by 2030, as well as indicative check-points for international shipping to reach net-zero GHG emissions for 2030 (by at least 20 percent, striving for 30 percent) and 2040 (by at least 70 percent, striving for 80 percent).