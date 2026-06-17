PPA reopens Makar Port after quake disruption

The agency said Wednesday that the reopening restores operations at a key logistics gateway in Mindanao that would minimize disruptions to cargo movement and regional trade.

Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez said he has directed agencies to fast-track rehabilitation efforts and restore full operations at the port.

“The President has directed us to fast-track the rehabilitation of the Port of General Santos. Together with the PPA under the leadership of General Manager Jay Santiago, we are accelerating restoration works because the port cannot remain non-operational for long. It is vital to the residents of General Santos, and a significant portion of the local economy depends on it,” Lopez said.

The PPA Engineering Office found the Rail-Mounted Gantry Wharf structurally sound, allowing vessel and cargo operations to resume under controlled conditions.

PPA General Manager Jay Santiago said safety assessments were completed before the phased reopening.

“Our assessment showed that while port operations were affected, limited operations can still be carried out. Before reopening, we first ensured that the facilities were safe for port users. We do not want any disruptions or incidents. Our fellow Filipinos in General Santos would face difficulties if the reopening were delayed any further,” Santiago said.

The RMG Wharf and other designated safe areas have been cleared for operations, while portions of the New Wharf Expansion remain under restricted access. The Eastern Wharf and Western Wharf will remain closed pending further evaluation.

Meanwhile, the port’s north gate weigh bridge sustained severe structural damage and remains out of service, with alternative traffic measures in place to keep cargo moving.

PPA said rehabilitation works are ongoing, with full operations to resume once repairs and safety assessments are completed.