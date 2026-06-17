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BIP is world’s first ‘Ready Port’ for disaster preparedness

BIP is world’s first ‘Ready Port’ for disaster preparedness
PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of Canva
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BATANGAS CITY (MEDIA OUTREACH Newswire/AFP) — Global trade enabler DP World today announced that its Batangas Integrated Port is now the world’s first READY Port, establishing a new benchmark for disaster preparedness and humanitarian logistics.

READY Port (Resilience, Emergency Action and Disaster-ready) is a global capacity-strengthening program advocated by the United Nations Logistics Cluster, established to strengthen disaster readiness of ports to enable humanitarian resiliency of countries during emergencies.

BIP is world’s first ‘Ready Port’ for disaster preparedness
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As climate-related disasters and supply chain disruptions increase globally, the READY Port framework offers a scalable model for enhancing the resilience of critical logistics infrastructure. The Philippines was selected as the pilot location for the initiative due to its exposure to climate-related risks and natural disasters. Bringing together key public and private sector stakeholders, as well as local and international humanitarian organizations, READY Port establishes a coordinated and resilient emergency response ecosystem anchored on seaports and logistics hubs.

DP World Batangas Port
READY Port Philippines
Disaster preparedness logistics
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