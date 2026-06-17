BIP is world’s first ‘Ready Port’ for disaster preparedness

BATANGAS CITY (MEDIA OUTREACH Newswire/AFP) — Global trade enabler DP World today announced that its Batangas Integrated Port is now the world’s first READY Port, establishing a new benchmark for disaster preparedness and humanitarian logistics.
READY Port (Resilience, Emergency Action and Disaster-ready) is a global capacity-strengthening program advocated by the United Nations Logistics Cluster, established to strengthen disaster readiness of ports to enable humanitarian resiliency of countries during emergencies.
As climate-related disasters and supply chain disruptions increase globally, the READY Port framework offers a scalable model for enhancing the resilience of critical logistics infrastructure. The Philippines was selected as the pilot location for the initiative due to its exposure to climate-related risks and natural disasters. Bringing together key public and private sector stakeholders, as well as local and international humanitarian organizations, READY Port establishes a coordinated and resilient emergency response ecosystem anchored on seaports and logistics hubs.