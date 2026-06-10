PPA shuts Makar Wharf, diverts ships to Malalag port

The Department of Transportation (DoTr) said Wednesday that the emergency diversion aims to keep cargo and passenger traffic moving while authorities assess the extent of damage at Makar Wharf, a critical hub for southern Mindanao’s economy.

Acting Transportation Secretary Giovanni Lopez and Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) general manager Jay Santiago issued the directive following a national order to minimize the quake’s impact on economic activity.

During a command conference in General Santos City, Lopez said the government was moving swiftly to secure an alternative port capable of handling roll-on/roll-off and cargo operations.

“The President’s directive is to ensure the uninterrupted movement of passengers and cargo so that economic activity will not be disrupted,” Lopez said.

As contingency measures took effect, Santiago directed the Port Management Office in General Santos to coordinate with its counterpart in Davao del Sur to facilitate the transfer of vessel operations to Malalag Port.

At the same time, the PPA chief ordered the immediate rehabilitation of damaged facilities at Makar Wharf, subject to the results of ongoing structural integrity assessments of the passenger terminal building and underwater port structures.

Several facilities under the Port Management Office SoCcsksargen, which includes the Port of General Santos, sustained damage following the earthquake that shook various parts of Mindanao on 8 June 2026.

At the Port of General Santos, initial assessments revealed large cracks and settlements in several parts of the wharf area, including damage to the Port Operations Building, Passenger Terminal Building (PTB), Main Gate Complex, and North Gate Complex, according to the Facebook post of PPA. Liquefaction was also recorded in parts of the container yard.

Meanwhile, cracks were found in several buildings at the Port of San Roque and Port of Glan. Significant damage was also reported at the Port of Mabila, where deep cracks were recorded in the causeway and concrete pavement, as well as damage to the PTB and settlements in the maneuvering area and Ro-Ro facilities.

The PPA continues to conduct a thorough assessment of the affected infrastructure to determine necessary repairs and ensure the safe operation of the ports.

According to Santiago, the necessary rehabilitation and restoration works will be immediately implemented to restore the facilities to good condition and ensure the continuous delivery of services to the public.

Authorities have yet to determine the total cost of the damage as engineering teams continue inspections.

“We have yet to determine the full extent of the damage. We will immediately begin the necessary rehabilitation and restoration works,” Santiago said.