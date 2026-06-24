Rio Brasil Terminal gets new quay cranes

Rio Brasil Terminal (RBT), International Container Terminal Services Inc.’s operation in the Port of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, has taken delivery of two new quay cranes as part of its ongoing expansion and modernization program. The acquisition is expected to improve the terminal’s vessel handling capability and overall efficiency across its berths.

The new cranes are designed to handle larger vessels with 400 meters in length overall and carrying up to 20,000 twenty-foot equivalent units, supporting improved berth utilization and faster turnaround times.