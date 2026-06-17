Makar Wharf reopens

Department of Transportation (DoTr) Secretary Giovanni Lopez said he has directed agencies to fast-track rehabilitation efforts and restore full operations at the port.

“The President has directed us to fast-track the rehabilitation of the Port of General Santos. Together with the PPA under the leadership of general manager Jay Santiago, we are accelerating restoration works because the port cannot remain non-operational for long. It is vital to the residents of General Santos, and a significant portion of the local economy depends on it,” Lopez said.

The PPA Engineering Office found the rail-mounted gantry (RMG) wharf structurally sound, allowing vessel and cargo operations to resume under controlled conditions.

Santiago said safety assessments were completed before the phased reopening.

“Our assessment showed that while port operations were affected, limited operations can still be carried out. Before reopening, we first ensured that the facilities were safe for port users. We do not want any disruptions or incidents. Our fellow Filipinos in General Santos would face difficulties if the reopening were delayed any further,” Santiago said.

The RMG wharf and other designated safe areas have been cleared for operations, while portions of the New Wharf Expansion remain under restricted access.

The Eastern Wharf and Western Wharf will remain closed pending further evaluation.

Meanwhile, the port’s north gate weigh bridge sustained severe structural damage and remains out of service, with alternative traffic measures in place to keep cargo moving.

PPA said rehabilitation works are ongoing, with full operations to resume once repairs and safety assessments are completed.

On 8 June, DoTr and PPA ordered passenger and cargo vessels to bypass General Santos City’s Makar Wharf and reroute operations to Malalag Port in Davao del Sur after a magnitude 7.8 earthquake damaged facilities at one of Mindanao’s busiest maritime gateways.

The emergency diversion aims to keep cargo and passenger traffic moving while authorities assess the extent of damage at the critical hub for southern Mindanao’s economy.

Several facilities under the Port Management Office (PMO) SOCCSKSARGEN, which includes the Port of General Santos, sustained damage from the earthquake that shook various parts of Mindanao on 8 June 2026.

At the Port of General Santos, initial assessments revealed large cracks and settlements in several parts of the wharf area, including damage to the Port Operations Building, Passenger Terminal Building (PTB), Main Gate Complex, and North Gate Complex, according to the Facebook post of PPA. Liquefaction was also recorded in parts of the container yard.

Meanwhile, cracks were found in several buildings at the Port of San Roque and Port of Glan. Significant damage was also reported at the Port of Mabila, where deep cracks were recorded in the causeway and concrete pavement, as well as damage to the PTB and settlements in the maneuvering area and Ro-Ro facilities.

Meanwhile, PMO SOCCSKSARGEN received more than 1,300 sacks of rice from International Container Terminal Services, Inc. through South Cotabato Integrated Port Services, the cargo handling operator of the Port of General Santos, on 14 June 2026.