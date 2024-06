SNAPS

PRIDE MARCH 2024

Members of the LGBTQIA community gather at Quezon City Circle to attend the "Love Laban 2 Everyone!" Pride PH Festival 2024 on Saturday, 22 June. The Quezon City government expects 150,000 to 200,000 people to attend the gathering to honor members of the LGBTQ+ community and call for the passage of the SOGIE (Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity, and Expression) Equality Bill