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Feast masters: Villar Foundation's 11th urban gardening, cooking festival

Uniquely crafted dishes with a variety of flavors by Las Piñeros and Las Piñeras
The Villar Foundation's 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex
The Villar Foundation's 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation ComplexPhotos by Kate Villar for DAILY TRIBUNE
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The Villar Foundation held its 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex, promoting sustainable living activities, promoting food security, and environmental awareness on Thursday.

DISHES from participants at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex
DISHES from participants at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex
SAVORY and sweet dishes crafted by participants at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex
SAVORY and sweet dishes crafted by participants at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex

The cooking competition featured unique dishes from participants, ranging from different dishes of sweet and savory chicken, fish, pork, and vegetables, including creamy and crunchy sweet desserts.

Former senator Cynthia Villar speaking at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex
Former senator Cynthia Villar speaking at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex

Former senator Cynthia Villar headlined the event, acknowledging the participants from Las Pinas, including Sen. Camille Villar, who attended the event, joining judges in the food tasting segment.

Vivencio Mamaril, Emma Tolentino, and Ernie Bollosa, at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex
Vivencio Mamaril, Emma Tolentino, and Ernie Bollosa, at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex
Vivencio Mamaril, Emma Tolentino, and Ernie Bollosa, at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex
Vivencio Mamaril, Emma Tolentino, and Ernie Bollosa, at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex
Vivencio Mamaril, Emma Tolentino, and Ernie Bollosa, at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex
Vivencio Mamaril, Emma Tolentino, and Ernie Bollosa, at the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex

Guests for the Urban Gardening included Department of Agriculture (DA) former director Vivencio Mamaril, Organic Farming Practitioner Emma Tolentino, and Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Plant Industry Ernie Bollosa, who judged the dishes based on nutritional value, affordability, and flavor, among others.

Sen. Camille Villar and former senator Cynthia Villar takes a picture with all of the participants and attendees of the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex
Sen. Camille Villar and former senator Cynthia Villar takes a picture with all of the participants and attendees of the 11th Urban Gardening and Cooking Festival on 14 May at the Villar Foundation Complex

Winners are given cash prizes ranging from P10,00 to P30,000 pesos, with barangay and school category winners, and a trophy symbolizing their victory.

Furthermore, the grand champion of the cooking competition was announced as Barangay Talon 1, which won P30,000.

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