Tokyo's warmth hits different

As a first hello to Japan, it was a trip that went beyond expectations, starting out with the warm and sincere welcome by Japanese people we met along the way.

The DAILY TRIBUNE was among several Filipino and foreign journalists to cover the first-ever State Visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Japan.

As part of the Philippine contingent, we witnessed how the President and his delegation secured deals, partnerships and investments, amounting to several billions of dollars that are needed through these trying times.

The itinerary included many glimpses of “Edo,” the famous historical name for the vibrant Tokyo.