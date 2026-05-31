Tokyo's warmth hits different

As a first hello to Japan, it was a trip that went beyond expectations, starting out with the warm and sincere welcome by Japanese people we met along the way.
The DAILY TRIBUNE was among several Filipino and foreign journalists to cover the first-ever State Visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Japan.
As part of the Philippine contingent, we witnessed how the President and his delegation secured deals, partnerships and investments, amounting to several billions of dollars that are needed through these trying times.
The itinerary included many glimpses of “Edo,” the famous historical name for the vibrant Tokyo.
A dynamic global metropolis, Tokyo is celebrated today for its seamless blend of ultramodern innovation and rich ancient traditions.
It is renowned for its world-class culinary scene, cutting-edge fashion, vibrant pop culture and incredibly efficient public transportation.
I greatly appreciated Tokyo for being superbly tidy and pollution-free, as most of its vehicles are now electrically operated.
No trash bins are available on the streets and even establishments, as you have to carry your rubbish to your home, teaching locals and tourists to be disciplined at all times.
Food is always delectable, served fresh by a wide array of local restaurants, making your tastebuds never sing, “It’s oishi (delicious).”
Shopping in Tokyo is a bliss as every corner of the city has shops that lure tourists of every budget.
People are respectful, quiet, and always on the go; they are considered one of the friendliest and kind-hearted people in the world.
Language barriers may be a setback, but a manageable problem.
The best surprise that highlighted this visit was when I, along with other members of the Malacañang Press Corps, met Their Majesties, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako — face-to-face — a rare and momentous occasion for a first-time visitor to treasure.
Even members of the Japanese media, as well as the security personnel of the Imperial Palace, were astounded when Their Majesties approached us and said: “How’s your stay? Are you enjoying?”
And as I return to Manila after five days of a busy yet unforgettable journey, I will cherish the experience and be proud that I made it to the “Land of the Rising Sun.”
Setting foot in Japan was a dream come true, as traveling here at the expense of my wallet is not a priority. My heartfelt thanks to my ever-supportive company, DAILY TRIBUNE, for allowing me feel the clean Japanese air and check off my bucket list.
From the bottom of my heart, arigatou gozaimasu!