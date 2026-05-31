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Tokyo's warmth hits different

MEMBERS of the Malacañang Press Corps share a lighthearted moment with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following the Kapihan press briefing at Hotel Okura Tokyo.
MEMBERS of the Malacañang Press Corps share a lighthearted moment with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following the Kapihan press briefing at Hotel Okura Tokyo.
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As a first hello to Japan, it was a trip that went beyond expectations, starting out with the warm and sincere welcome by Japanese people we met along the way.

The DAILY TRIBUNE was among several Filipino and foreign journalists to cover the first-ever State Visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to Japan.

As part of the Philippine contingent, we witnessed how the President and his delegation secured deals, partnerships and investments, amounting to several billions of dollars that are needed through these trying times. 

The itinerary included many glimpses of “Edo,” the famous historical name for the vibrant Tokyo.

MEMBERS of the Malacañang Press Corps share a lighthearted moment with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following the Kapihan press briefing at Hotel Okura Tokyo.
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A dynamic global metropolis, Tokyo is celebrated today for its seamless blend of ultramodern innovation and rich ancient traditions. 

It is renowned for its world-class culinary scene, cutting-edge fashion, vibrant pop culture and incredibly efficient public transportation.

I greatly appreciated Tokyo for being superbly tidy and pollution-free, as most of its vehicles are now electrically operated. 

DYNAMIC nightlife thrives in the heart of Shibuya, home to the world-famous Shibuya Crossing.
DYNAMIC nightlife thrives in the heart of Shibuya, home to the world-famous Shibuya Crossing.
A beautiful vessel of fresh sashimi graces the table at a Japanese restaurant in Tokyo’s Roppongi District.
A beautiful vessel of fresh sashimi graces the table at a Japanese restaurant in Tokyo’s Roppongi District.
THE tranquil Japanese garden of Hotel New Otani Tokyo.
THE tranquil Japanese garden of Hotel New Otani Tokyo.
THE celebrated bronze statue of Hachiko stands sentinel outside the Hachikō Exit of Shibuya Station, a timeless tribute to the loyal Akita who waited nearly a decade for his departed owner, and today a cherished emblem of unwavering devotion and a beloved gathering place for locals and visitors alike.
THE celebrated bronze statue of Hachiko stands sentinel outside the Hachikō Exit of Shibuya Station, a timeless tribute to the loyal Akita who waited nearly a decade for his departed owner, and today a cherished emblem of unwavering devotion and a beloved gathering place for locals and visitors alike.
MILLIONS of locals and tourists converge daily at the iconic Shibuya Crossing.
MILLIONS of locals and tourists converge daily at the iconic Shibuya Crossing.
KOI fish glide serenely through the Japanese garden of Hotel New Otani. Tokyo.
KOI fish glide serenely through the Japanese garden of Hotel New Otani. Tokyo.
THE Okura Shukokan Museum, presently closed for renovations, stands before the main building of the Okura Hotel.
THE Okura Shukokan Museum, presently closed for renovations, stands before the main building of the Okura Hotel.

No trash bins are available on the streets and even establishments, as you have to carry your rubbish to your home, teaching locals and tourists to be disciplined at all times.

Food is always delectable, served fresh by a wide array of local restaurants, making your  tastebuds never sing, “It’s oishi (delicious).” 

Shopping in Tokyo is a bliss as every corner of the city has shops that lure tourists of every budget.

People are respectful, quiet, and always on the go; they are considered one of the friendliest and kind-hearted people in the world.

MEMBERS of the Malacañang Press Corps share a lighthearted moment with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. following the Kapihan press briefing at Hotel Okura Tokyo.
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Language barriers may be a setback, but a manageable problem. 

The best surprise that highlighted this visit was when I, along with other members of the Malacañang Press Corps, met Their Majesties, Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako — face-to-face — a rare and momentous occasion for a first-time visitor to treasure. 

Even members of the Japanese media, as well as the security personnel of the Imperial Palace, were astounded when Their Majesties approached us and said: “How’s your stay? Are you enjoying?”

SUCCULENT beef yakitori sizzles at a traditional Tokyo restaurant.
SUCCULENT beef yakitori sizzles at a traditional Tokyo restaurant.

And as I return to Manila after five days of a busy yet unforgettable journey, I will cherish the experience and be proud that I made it to the “Land of the Rising Sun.”

Setting foot in Japan was a dream come true, as traveling here at the expense of my wallet is not a priority. My heartfelt thanks to my ever-supportive company, DAILY TRIBUNE, for allowing me feel the clean Japanese air and check off my bucket list. 

From the bottom of my heart, arigatou gozaimasu!

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