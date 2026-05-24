A five-minute boat ride to a different world

SAMAL ISLAND, Davao — My first trip to Davao was supposed to be a business trip. It ended with cliff diving, ferry rides and a realization that not every place needs to become a city to become world-class.

Samal Island sits just minutes away from mainland Davao. From the water, you can still see the skyline, the cranes, the high-rises slowly reshaping the city. Yet the moment the boat cuts through the channel toward the island, it feels like you have traveled somewhere far more remote.