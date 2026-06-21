Odes to selfless fatherly love

Fatherhood is often measured not in grand gestures but in quiet sacrifices. This month, as we honor fathers, we celebrate the men who continue to guide and support their families, and remember those whose love and lessons endure long after they are gone.
This Father’s Day, I wish him good health, long life and the happiness he has always wished for us. Pa. I love you. SEAN MAGBANUA
Airport jitters
As a child, I had a love-hate relationship with airports. The arrival area meant joy. It meant my father, an overseas Filipino worker, was finally coming home.
The departure area meant another goodbye. Another year apart while he worked overseas so our family could have a better life.
Those trips taught me that sometimes love arrives carrying luggage and leaves carrying sacrifice.
Happy Father’s Day, Papa! I hope you can feel our love even though we are approximately 4,839 miles apart. GWEN BERGADO
You did your best!
To the man who prepared me for a difficult world, thank you.
When my father lost his job, he made a painful decision: He sent me to live with my aunt so I could continue my studies and have a chance at a better future.
At the time, I did not fully understand. Looking back, I do now.
Life there was not easy. The person who fed me and sent me to school also gave me daily reminders of my place. Yet those hardships became lessons in resilience.
Today, I stand on my own feet and provide for my family. I carry no bitterness. If anything, the experience taught me strength, perseverance and gratitude.
Some fathers give their children comfort. Others give them courage. My father gave me both.
Happy Father’s Day, Mang Zaldy! Cheers.
And to all papas around the world, including Happy Father’s Day, Mang Zaldy! Cheers.
And to all papas around the world, including Daily Tribune’s own, led by our firm but caring Tatay Willie Fernandez, Happy Father’s Day! ay!