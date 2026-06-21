Odes to selfless fatherly love

Happy Father’s Day, Papa! I hope you can feel our love even though we are approximately 4,839 miles apart. GWEN BERGADO

You did your best!

To the man who prepared me for a difficult world, thank you.

When my father lost his job, he made a painful decision: He sent me to live with my aunt so I could continue my studies and have a chance at a better future.

At the time, I did not fully understand. Looking back, I do now.

Life there was not easy. The person who fed me and sent me to school also gave me daily reminders of my place. Yet those hardships became lessons in resilience.