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Odes to selfless fatherly love

To all papas around the world, including Daily Tribune’s own, led by our firm but caring Tatay Willie Fernandez, Happy Father’s Day!
Odes to selfless fatherly love
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PRESIDENT Willie Fernandez shares a joyful moment with his daughter, Claudine.
PRESIDENT Willie Fernandez shares a joyful moment with his daughter, Claudine.

Fatherhood is often measured not in grand gestures but in quiet sacrifices. This month, as we honor fathers, we celebrate the men who continue to guide and support their families, and remember those whose love and lessons endure long after they are gone.

Odes to selfless fatherly love
Fatherhood’s greatest blessing
LIKE father, like son Reporter Sean Magbanua strikes a playful pose with his father, Rodney, a public school teacher in Cotabato.
LIKE father, like son Reporter Sean Magbanua strikes a playful pose with his father, Rodney, a public school teacher in Cotabato.

This Father’s Day, I wish him good health, long life and the happiness he has always wished for us. Pa. I love you. SEAN MAGBANUA

FAMILY first Louella Mangcucang poses with her children and husband, Dennis, in a portrait of love and togetherness.
FAMILY first Louella Mangcucang poses with her children and husband, Dennis, in a portrait of love and togetherness.
TEAM captain at home Sports reporter Mark Escarlote finds his greatest victories with his wife and children.
TEAM captain at home Sports reporter Mark Escarlote finds his greatest victories with his wife and children.
A daughter’s gratitude Mary Ann Datoy shares a cherished moment with her father, Alberto Maminta.
A daughter’s gratitude Mary Ann Datoy shares a cherished moment with her father, Alberto Maminta.
PROUD lolo Elizalde Ayeng Sr. cradles his great-grandchild, Raffa, bridging generations with a loving embrace.
PROUD lolo Elizalde Ayeng Sr. cradles his great-grandchild, Raffa, bridging generations with a loving embrace.

Airport jitters

As a child, I had a love-hate relationship with airports. The arrival area meant joy. It meant my father, an overseas Filipino worker, was finally coming home.

The departure area meant another goodbye. Another year apart while he worked overseas so our family could have a better life.

Those trips taught me that sometimes love arrives carrying luggage and leaves carrying sacrifice.

PROUD day Online reporter Gwen Bergado celebrates her college graduation with her proud father, Ogie.
PROUD day Online reporter Gwen Bergado celebrates her college graduation with her proud father, Ogie.

Happy Father’s Day, Papa! I hope you can feel our love even though we are approximately 4,839 miles apart. GWEN BERGADO

You did your best!

To the man who prepared me for a difficult world, thank you.

When my father lost his job, he made a painful decision: He sent me to live with my aunt so I could continue my studies and have a chance at a better future.

At the time, I did not fully understand. Looking back, I do now.

Life there was not easy. The person who fed me and sent me to school also gave me daily reminders of my place. Yet those hardships became lessons in resilience.

FATHER and child Gene Galvan shares a tender moment with her daughter.
FATHER and child Gene Galvan shares a tender moment with her daughter.

Today, I stand on my own feet and provide for my family. I carry no bitterness. If anything, the experience taught me strength, perseverance and gratitude.

Some fathers give their children comfort. Others give them courage. My father gave me both.

Happy Father’s Day, Mang Zaldy! Cheers.

And to all papas around the world, including Happy Father’s Day, Mang Zaldy! Cheers.

And to all papas around the world, including Daily Tribune’s own, led by our firm but caring Tatay Willie Fernandez, Happy Father’s Day! ay!

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