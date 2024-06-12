PCG earmarks P8M for Pampanga station

The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) plans to build a station in landlocked Pampanga and has set aside P8 million in budget for the project.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PCG disclosed that the station will be built on a 2,000-square meter lot within the government center in San Simon town.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the project was held last 6 June, with Pampanga Fourth Congressional District Representative Dr. Anna York Bondoc and Coast Guard Marine Environmental Protection Command commander, Vice Admiral Roy Echeverria, gracing the event.

The Coast Guard District National Capital Region-Central Luzon disclosed that Bondoc assisted in providing the fund for the project.

Echeverria said the proposed CGS Pampanga will host at least 50 coast guards who will implement coastal security and improve rescue operations in the province.

Bondoc emphasized that the new PCG station will significantly contribute to promoting peace and order.

The legislator also advocates the establishment of PCG satellite offices in her district’s eight towns to enhance community safety and attract more business investments.