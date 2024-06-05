ICTSI South Pacific donates PGK1M to aid landslide relief efforts in Enga Province

ICTSI South Pacific, a business unit of International Container Terminal Services, Inc. (ICTSI) and the leading terminal port operator in Papua New Guinea, recently donated 1 million kina to the Enga Provincial Disaster Management Trust dedicated to relief efforts for the recent landslide in Enga Province.

The landslide, which has a significant number of casualties, caused damage, and displaced numerous families, has left the community in urgent need of assistance.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic loss of so many lives, homes and food gardens caused by the landslide in the Tulipato village in Mulitaka, Enga Province where some 2,000 are missing, and 8,000 displaced. Recovery efforts are being severely hampered by the treacherous terrain and the continued land movement and landslips,” said Robert Maxwell, ICTSI South Pacific chief executive officer.

“We feel a strong responsibility to support our Papua New Guinea communities in times of need. Our donation of 1 million kina is a testament to our commitment to helping the people of Enga Province recover and rebuild their lives,” he added.

ICTSI South Pacific is committed to corporate social responsibility, actively engaging in initiatives that support local communities and promote sustainable development.