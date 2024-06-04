Kanlaon records 43 volcanic tremors; Alert Level 2 hoisted

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) registered the occurrence of 43 volcanic earthquakes in Kanlaon Volcano in Negros Island over the past 24 hours.

On Monday at 6:51 p.m., the seismology bureau reported an ongoing eruption at the volcano, producing a voluminous emission reaching 5,000 meters and drifting southwest and south-southeast.

PHIVOLCS also noted that Kanlaon's edifice is inflated.

Due to the increased level of volcanic unrest, Alert Level 2 was hoisted in Kanlaon on the same day at 8:00 p.m.

A ‘blue alert’ was also raised in Negros Occidental.

Subsided volcanic activity

Meanwhile, volcanic activities in Kanlaon as of 5:50 a.m. on Tuesday were reported to have subsided.

"We recorded only one eruption. After that, it [subdued],” said Engr. Mari Andylene Quintia, a resident volcanologist at Kanlaon Volcano Observatory.

“After an eruption, we usually record tremor events. But these events are small and usually last for several days,” she added.

As of this writing, a total of 1,562 individuals, or 210 families, in the Negros Occidental are currently taking shelter in evacuation centers.

Entry into the four-kilometer-radius permanent danger zone and the flying of aircraft close to the volcano's summit remain prohibited.

The public is, likewise, warned against possible hazards, including steam-driven or phreatic eruptions.