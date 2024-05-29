Piracy, robbery at sea up 15% in 2023 – IMO

Aside from the continuous attacks by Houthi rebels in Yemen on “target” vessels sailing in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, the escalation of piracy and armed robbery is also faced by the shipping industry, as the number of high seas hijacking rose in 2023 based on the recent report of the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

During the 108th session of IMO’s Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) in London from 15 to 24 May, 150 incidents of piracy and armed robbery against ships were reported to IMO. The number of incidents that occurred or had been attempted in 2023, is 15 percent higher against 131 incidents reported in 2022.

“The areas most affected by acts of piracy and armed robbery against ships in 2023 were the Straits of Malacca and Singapore (85), West Africa (22), South China Sea (14) and South America-Pacific (14), followed by Indian Ocean (5), South America-Caribbean (4), Arabian Sea (2), East Africa (2), South America-Atlantic (1) and Mediterranean Sea (1),” the report, sent to the DAILY TRIBUNE on Wednesday, said.

Moreover, the MSC noted IMO’s work to address piracy and armed robbery at the regional level, which includes initiatives such as the Regional Cooperation Agreement on Combating Piracy and Armed Robbery against Ships in Asia, the Djibouti Code of Conduct (with Jeddah Amendment), covering the Western Indian Ocean and Gulf of Aden, and the Yaoundé Code of Conduct, covering the Gulf of Guinea.

IMO encouraged member states to continue to support the Djibouti Code of Conduct Trust Fund, assist Yaoundé Code of Conduct implementation efforts in the Gulf of Guinea, and consider making financial contributions to the West and Central Africa Trust Fund.

Other matters discussed during the meeting were the adoption of a resolution on maritime security in the Red Sea area; the revision of roadmap for the development of a code to regulate autonomous ships; the revision and adoption of guidelines on maritime cyber risk management; development of a safety regulatory framework to support the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions from ships using new technologies and alternative fuels; the adoption of new training requirements on prevention and responding to violence and harassment in the maritime sector, including sexual harassment, bullying and sexual assault, as well as the amendments to the STCW Code.

Further, issues discussed were the adoption of training and certification of fishing vessel personnel and the revised treaty and new STCW-F Code; the approval of new guidelines on the medical examination of fishing vessel personnel; the adoption of amendments to the 1974 Safety of Life at Sea Convention and associated instruments, and the approval of reports from the sub-committees – various sets of provisions.

The IMO’s MSC deals with all matters related to maritime safety and maritime security which fall within the scope of IMO, covering both passenger ships and all kinds of cargo ships.

The meeting was chaired by Mayte Medina of the United States and supported by the vice-chair, Capt. Theofilos Mozas of Greece.