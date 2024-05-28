Scattered rains seen over Luzon areas

The latest weather forecast by PAGASA showed on Tuesday morning that some Luzon areas may experience moderate to heavy rain showers within the next two hours.

In a thunderstorm advisory issued at 10:46 AM, these areas were identified as Cavite, Laguna, Batangas, Zambales, Bataan, and Rizal.

Likewise, lightning and strong winds are forecast over these localities.

According to PAGASA, the above conditions are being experienced in Quezon (Mauban, Lucban, Sampaloc, and Tayabas) and Metro Manila (Muntinlupa, Paranaque, and Taguig), which may continue within two hours and may affect nearby areas.

The public is advised to take precautionary measures against the impacts of these hazards, including flash floods and landslides.