‘Aghon’ maintains strength, accelerates away from Luzon

The weather bureau PAGASA's latest track and intensity forecast of Typhoon Aghon (international name: Ewiniar) shows that it has maintained its strength as it accelerates northeastward away from Luzon.

As of 10:00 AM, its center was estimated at 455 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan, moving northeastward at a 20-kilometer per hour (km/h) pace.

'Aghon' recorded maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 160 km/h, and a central pressure of 970 hectoPascals (hPa).

A warning of strong to typhoon-force winds remains, which may extend outwards up to 280 km from the center.

As of this writing, no tropical cyclone wind signal has been hoisted.

Heavy rainfall outlook

PAGASA said Typhoon Aghon is unlikely to directly bring a significant amount of rainfall within the next three days.

However, the southwesterly windflow will bring moderate to heavy rains over Western Visayas and the western portions of Northern, Central, and Southern Luzon in the next three days.

Track and intensity outlook

'Aghon' is seen to move generally northeastward over the Philippine Sea for the entirety of the forecast period and will likely maintain its strength until Wednesday.

PAGASA noted that there is a possibility of a short period of intensification in the next 12 hours.

Moreover, 'Aghon' is expected to start waning Wednesday afternoon as it begins to interact with the mid-latitude environment and undergo a post-tropical transition, yet an earlier weakening trend is not ruled out, PAGASA clarified.

'Aghon' is expected to leave the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday afternoon or evening.