'Aghon' now severe tropical storm; some Quezon areas under Signal No. 3

Tropical Storm "Aghon" has now strengthened into a severe tropical storm.

PAGASA's latest monitoring showed that Aghon’s center was estimated over the coastal waters of Mauban, Quezon, and is moving northeastward slowly.

As of 5:00 PM, its intensity has maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 130 km/h, and a central pressure of 992 hectoPascals (hPa).

A warning of strong to storm-force winds was also raised, which extend outwards up to 220 km from the center.

Some Quezon areas under Signal No. 3

Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) No. 3 is now raised in the eastern section of Quezon (Infanta, Real, and Mauban), including the Polillo Islands (Panukulan, Burdeos, Patnanungan, and Polillo), which may experience storm-force winds whose potential impacts are moderate to significant threats to life and property.

Meanwhile, TCWS No. 2 was hoisted over Aurora, the northern and central portions of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, General Nakar, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, City of Tayabas, Lucena City, Tiaong, Candelaria, Sariaya, Dolores, San Antonio, Jomalig), Laguna, the eastern portion of Batangas (City of Tanauan, San Jose, Lipa City, Mataasnakahoy, Balete, Malvar, Santo Tomas, Cuenca, San Pascual, Batangas City, Ibaan, Padre Garcia, Rosario, San Juan, Taysan, Lobo), the eastern and central portions of Rizal (Jala-Jala, Pililla, Tanay, Cardona, Binangonan, Morong, Baras, Rodriguez, City of Antipolo, Teresa), and the northern portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Capalonga).

Gale-force winds are expected in these areas, whose potential impacts are minor to moderate threats to life and property.

Lastly, the eastern portion of Isabela (Divilacan, San Mariano, San Guillermo, Jones, Echague, San Agustin, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, City of Cauayan, Maconacon, Angadanan, Naguilian, Palanan, Dinapigue), the eastern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan, Aglipay), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda, Dupax del Sur, Dupax del Norte), the eastern and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen, Zaragoza, Aliaga, Talavera, Llanera), the southern portion of Bataan (Orani, Samal, City of Balanga, Abucay, Pilar, Orion, Limay, Mariveles, Bagac), the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat, Mexico, Santa Rita, Guagua, Sasmuan, Macabebe, Masantol, Santo Tomas, Minalin, City of San Fernando, Bacolor, Lubao), Bulacan, Metro Manila, the rest of Quezon, the rest of Rizal, the rest of Batangas, the northern and central portions of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong), Marinduque, the extreme northern portion of Romblon (Concepcion, Corcuera, Banton), the rest of Camarines Norte, and Camarines Sur are declared under TCSW No. 1.

The prevalence of strong winds is seen in these localities, and their potential impacts are also minor to moderate threats to life and property.

Coastal inundation

According to PAGASA, there will be an occurrence of a minimal to moderate risk of storm surge within the next 24 hours over the exposed and low-lying coastal areas of Cagayan, Isabela, Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Calabarzon, Mindoro Provinces, Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, and Burias Island.

Track and intensity outlook

Aghon is seen to continue moving northeastward towards the Polillo Islands.

From Monday through the remainder of the forecast period, the storm is seen to gradually accelerate northeastward while intensifying and is forecasted to be a typhoon Monday afternoon.

However, PAGASA said that its possibility of being in a typhoon category over the sea east of Quezon is not ruled out.

Over 2K people affected

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) reported that more than 2,000 people have already been affected by severe tropical storm Aghon.

Their latest situation report showed that a total of 513 families, or 2,734 persons, were affected, of which 34 families, or 523 persons, were sheltered inside eight evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, 23 families of 65 people were pre-emptively evacuated.

A total of 21 houses were also damaged, of which four were irreparable.

Power interruptions also occurred in 46 localities, of which 27 were restored.

Moreover, 5,969 passengers, 987 for rolling cargo, and 40 vehicles were stranded.

No fatalities were recorded, but four injuries were reported, all of which were noted in the Bicol region.

NDRRRMC said that over P59,000 worth of assistance has been provided to the affected population, which includes food packages and hot meals.

Lower heat index

The number of areas forecast to have a dangerous heat index has notably gone down.

On Monday, PAGASA estimated that 14 localities are expected to have an 'init factor’ ranging from 42°C to 47°C.

Aparri in Cagayan is expected to have the hottest temperature of 47 °C.

Meanwhile, Iba in Zambales and Dipolog in Zamboanga Del Norte are seen to have a temperature of 43°C, and Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Bacnotan in La Union, Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Catbalogan in Samar, Tacloban City in Leyte, Guiuan in Eastern Samar, Maasin in Southern Leyte, Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur, Cotabato City in Maguindanao, and Butuan City in Agusan Del Norte to have a temperature peaking at 42°C.

In the past months, dangerous heat index-affected areas were recorded in over 30 to 40 areas due to the onslaught of El Niño.

PAGASA earlier said that a lower heat factor may be expected in Metro Manila in the coming weeks as the possible rainy season nears its onset in June.

Aghon is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Wednesday.