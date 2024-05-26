Aghon now a storm — PAGASA

Tropical depression Aghon intensified into a tropical storm over Tayabas Bay in southern Luzon, weather bureau PAGASA said on Sunday.

As of 4:00 AM, Aghon’s center was estimated to be over the coastal waters of Lucena City, Quezon.

Its intensity is maximum sustained winds of 65 kilometers per hour (km/h) near the center, gustiness of up to 90 km/h, and a central pressure of 1000 hectoPascals (hPa).

As of this writing, Aghon moves northwestward at 10 km/h.

Furthermore, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 2 was raised over the northern and central portions of Quezon (Alabat, Perez, Quezon, Gumaca, Lopez, Macalelon, General Luna, Unisan, Pitogo, Plaridel, Agdangan, Padre Burgos, Atimonan, Mauban, Real, General Nakar, Infanta, Sampaloc, Pagbilao, Calauag, Lucban, City of Tayabas, and Lucena City), including the Polillo Islands.

These areas are expected to have gale-force winds.

Meawhile, the southeastern portion of Isabela (Palanan, Dinapigue), the southern portion of Quirino (Maddela, Nagtipunan), the southern portion of Nueva Vizcaya (Alfonso Castaneda), the eastern and southern portions of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Pantabangan, Rizal, General Mamerto Natividad, Laur, Palayan City, Peñaranda, San Leonardo, City of Gapan, Cabanatuan City, Santa Rosa, San Isidro, Cabiao, San Antonio, Jaen), Aurora, the eastern portion of Pampanga (Candaba, San Luis, San Simon, Apalit, Santa Ana, Arayat), Bulacan, Metro Manila, the rest of Quezon, Rizal, Laguna, Cavite, Batangas, the northern portion of Oriental Mindoro (Pinamalayan, Pola, Naujan, Victoria, Socorro, City of Calapan, Bansud, Gloria, Baco, San Teodoro, Puerto Galera, Bongabong, Roxas), Marinduque, Romblon, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, the northern portion of Albay (Tiwi, Polangui, Malinao, Libon, Oas, City of Ligao), and Burias Island is put under TCWS No. 1.

Strong winds are seen to prevail in these localities.

PAGASA noted that local winds may be slightly stronger or enhanced in coastal, upland, or mountainous areas exposed to winds and are less strong in areas sheltered from the prevailing wind direction.

The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted during Aghon’s passage is Wind Signal No. 2.

Track and Intensity Outlook

Aghon is seen to make its landfall in the vicinity of Quezon within the next three hours and will cross the landmass of mainland Calabarzon and the Polillo Islands in the next 12 hours, according to PAGASA.

“Aghon will be over the waters off the east coast of Quezon or Aurora by this evening or tomorrow morning,” their advisory read.

“During this period, AGHON will likely remain as a tropical storm, although it is weakening into a tropical depression, while over the mainland, CALABARZON is not ruled out due to land interaction,” it added.

PAGASA urged the public to take preventive measures against possible hazards, including advising people living in areas identified as highly or very susceptible to these risks to follow evacuation instructions and other instructions from local officials.