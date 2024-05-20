Tropical cyclone possible to enter PAR this month — PAGASA

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said on Monday that at least one tropical cyclone is predicted to enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this month.

“This month of May, it is still possible that at least one typhoon may form [and] enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility," PAGASA weather specialist Obet Badrina said.

PAGASA, however, said that it has not yet monitored a low-pressure area inside or outside the PAR.

The weather bureau's earlier forecasts showed that one to two tropical cyclones may enter the PAR this May.

Sangley Point to sizzle at 47°C

Thirty-six localities are expected to feel a dangerous heat index on Tuesday, with Sangley Point, Cavite, having the hottest temperature at 47° Celsius.

Meanwhile, 45°C is predicted in Virap (Synop) in Catanduanes, Roxas City in Capiz, Dumangas in Iloilo, Catarman in Northern Samar, and Guiuan in Eastern Samar, and 44°C in Dagupan City in Pangasinan, Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, Isabela State University in Echague, Isabela, Iba in Zambales, Casiguran in Aurora, Ambulong in Tanauan, Batangas, Cuyo in Palawan, Iloilo City in Iloilo, and Zamboanga City in Zamboanga del Sur.

Bacnotan in La Union, Aparri in Cagayan, Baler (Radar) in Aurora, Cubi Point in Subic Bay, Olongapo City, San Jose in Occidental Mindoro, Puerto Princesa City in Palawan, Legazpi City in Albay, Masbate City in Masbate, and Dipolog in Zamboanga Del Norte are on the other hand predicted to have their temperature peaking at 43°C and 42°C in Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Pasay City, Science Garden in Quezon City, Laoag City in Ilocos Norte, Central Luzon State University in Muñoz, Nueva Ecija, Calapan in Oriental Mindoro, Coron and Aborlan in Palawan, Mambusao in Capiz, Catbalogan in Samar, Tacloban City in Leyte, Davao City in Davao del Sur, and Butuan City in Agusan del Norte.

Baguio City and Benguet State University in La Trinidad, Benguet, have the lowest heat index expected to reach 25°C and 26°C, respectively.

The heat index is the human discomfort index that gives the "apparent" temperature, or what humans perceive or feel as the temperature affecting their body, as defined by PAGASA, which has four effect-based classifications: caution (27°C to 32°C), extreme caution (33°C to 41°C), danger (42°C to 51°C), and extreme danger (52°C and beyond).

The effect-based danger classification effects on the body are that heat cramps and exhaustion are likely, and heat stroke is probable with continued exposure.

The public is urged to take preventive measures against the extreme heat’s possible effects on human health, including limiting time spent outdoors, drinking plenty of water, and wearing protective and comfortable clothing outdoors.