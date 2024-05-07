Task force to save historic Homonhon formed

TACLOBAN CITY — A multisectoral task force has been formed to recommend measures to save the historic Homonhon Island from environmental degradation due to unabated commercial nickel and chromite mining activities.

House Minority Leader and 4Ps Partylist Rep. Marcelino Libanan announced the formation of the task force after hosting a meeting between Environment Secretary Ma. Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga with mining companies, civil society organizations and the local government unit of Guiuan.

“We are pleased to report that following a meeting that we initiated among stakeholders, Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga has activated Task Force Homonhon,” Libanan said.