Tacloban airport shortens operating hours

TACLOBAN CITY — The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) has started the implementation of the shortened operating hours at the Tacloban Airport yesterday to pave way for the scheduled maintenance of its runway and its asphalt overlay.

CAAP Area VIII issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on 24 April 2024 limiting the operational hours to 12 hours — from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. — from 2 May to 2 August 2024.

The shortened operational hours affect 12 flights to and from Manila daily, operated by Philippine Airlines, Cebu Pacific and Air Philippines. The normal operational hours at the Daniel Z. Romualdez Airport is from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

CAAP Area VIII, in a statement, said that while the NOTAM is effective for three months, it can be promptly lifted if the runway repair is completed ahead of schedule. It said that the repair is also being expedited in anticipation of the onset of the rainy season.

CAAP reported to Regional Development Council 8 that the P421 million asphalt overlay of runway and airport perimeter road project being implemented by the Department of Transportation through contractor BM Marketing started on 15 January 2024 and had a total physical accomplishment of 25.202 percent, 17.491 percent ahead of schedule, as of 12 April 2024.

The project involves site development of runway 18 and 36, repair of runway potholes, asphalting of runway shoulder, construction of northwest shore protection (206 meters), construction of airport road (2,708 meters), and construction of CAAP administrative building, including site development, among others. The project is set to be completed in January 2025.