Northern Samar leaders join PBBM party

CATARMAN, Northern Samar — Convinced with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s development agenda, political leaders in Northern Samar have broken away from the National Unity Party to join the president’s Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP).

Northern Samar Governor Edwin Ongchuan and Vice Governor Clarence Dato took their oath before Marcos during the swearing-in ceremony held at Diamond Hotel Manila on Wednesday, 1 May.

Ongchuan cited, among his reasons to align with the administration party, the support of the president to the development of the province, including the funding of big-ticket infrastructure projects such as Phase 2 of the Samar Pacific Coastal Road (SPCR) project which connects Laoang Island to the mainland.

During the president’s visit to Northern Samar for the inauguration of the SPCR Phase 1 last 14 July 2023, Ongchuan appealed for funding for the Phase 2.