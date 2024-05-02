SNAPS

COPS EXTEND AID IN PANGASINAN

Police Captain Ronnel Balangcod led the 104th Maneuver Company under the supervision of Regional Mobile Force Company Commander Dominic Guerrero conducted TUlong Panghanap-buhay sa ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers (TUPAD) Orientation in line with PRO1 Regional Director Lou Frias Evangelista's Impact Project "Pangkabuhayan Alay ng Pulis". The activity marks the beginning of the implementation of the livelihood program which amounts to P865, 650.00 and the distribution of PPEs for the 199 beneficiaries in partnership with DOLE Eastern Pangasinan Field Office 1 and the Local Government Unit of Umingan on Thursday, 2 May. | via Jasper Dawang, 📸 RMFB 1