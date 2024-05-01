New bridge ends Samar road closures

ARTECHE, Eastern Samar — The Department of Public Works and Highways Eastern Samar District Engineering Office (DPWH-ESDEO) inaugurated the newly constructed Bigo Bridge (Viaduct) in this town that will end the perennial problem of road closures along a segment of the national road that isolates a town and some villages during rainy days.

The construction of 80-meter Bigo Bridge was allotted P100 million under the General Appropriation Act (GAA) 2022. The project was implemented to address road closures caused by heavy rainfall and flooding in the area.

District Engineer Domcelio Natividad said the Bigo Bridge is one of the high-impact projects in Eastern Samar particularly on the economic and social development of Arteche, Jipapad, and nearby municipalities in Eastern Samar. This is aside from the hardships that motorists face during rainy seasons.

This segment along the Arteche-Jipapad-Las Navas Rawis Road is always flooded during heavy rains forcing motorists going to Jipapad town to take a detour through a long route. Residents of nearby villages would wade through the flood to reach home.

Ingo explained how Jipapad benefited from the new bridge during calamities and how the bridge saved their lives.

“This will lessen the problem especially when the rainy season comes because the voluminous waters cause flooding, which do not subside easily. It takes several days, depending on the severity of the weather. This area was heavily flooded, forcing motorists to transport their motorcycles via motorboat,” Natividad said.

He added that the new Bigo Bridge will reduce travel time and provide a safe and disaster-resistant route for residents and travelers. This new bridge will make it easier for people to transport their goods and services even during emergencies and calamities.

Jipapad municipal council member Julian Ingo said the bridge is a big help to the residents of his town.

“On behalf of the municipal officials of Jipapad, we would like to express our gratitude to the DPWH, and most importantly to Congresswoman Fe Abunda, for their efforts in saving and helping us overcome our challenges through the implementation of infrastructure projects. We are truly thankful to our government for their support,” Ingo said during the inauguration last 25 April.

Ingo explained how Jipapad benefited from the new bridge during calamities and how the bridge saved their lives.

“This bridge has been a real lifesaver for us living in Jipapad, especially as our area is prone to flooding. In fact, this portion in Bigo was the first to be submerged during previous floods, making it difficult for relief goods and government services to reach us,” Ingo added.

DPWH Regional Office VIII’s Assistant Regional Director Ma. Margarita Junia said that the road closures in Eastern Samar due to flooding were among the challenges she faced when she first assumed office.

Junia said construction of the Bigo Bridge will enhance accessibility of the road section during inclement weather and flood conditions.

The bridge project was started on 7 April 2022, and was completed on 10 September 2023.