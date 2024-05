SNAPS

HIGH-TECH COPS

LOOK: Cops from the Laoag City Police Station are being randomly inspected virtually by their Chief of Police, Lt. Col. Andrew Rabang to ensure officers are vigilant, alert, and equipped with their phones, which is crucial for swift emergency response and troop coordination, on Wednesday night, 1 May. According to the cops, they utilize their phones while on duty only in cases of emergencies or for communication with fellow troops during urgent situations. | via 📸 Jasper Dawang