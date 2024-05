SNAPS

FLOATING BARRIERS INSTALLED AT SCARBOROUGH ENTRANCE

WATCH: China installed at least a 380-meter-long floating barrier at the southeast entrance of the Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough shoal), as of 30 April 2024. According to the Philippine Coast Guard, the barriers “effectively restrict” Filipinos from accessing the country's exclusive economic zone in the area. | via Lade Kabagani (Video courtesy of PCG)