‘Masaya Dito!’ brings heartfelt joy to viewers

Experience genuine happiness and extraordinary fun by tuning in to the well-loved musical variety and talk shows of GMA Network.

“Masaya Dito!” is the latest campaign of GMA Entertainment Group featuring All-Out Sundays, Sarap ‘Di Ba?, TiktoClock, The Clash, and The Voice Kids.

After a long week, viewers enjoy meaningful and fun conversations, unique features and food trip ideas in Sarap ‘Di Ba? Families and friends also come together for a musical bonding in All-Out Sundays before welcoming another week at work and school.

GMA also delivers heartfelt joy in TiktoClock where people have a blast and win exciting prizes together. Meanwhile, in the upcoming talent reality shows The Clash and The Voice Kids, aspiring singers will find delight in reaching for their dreams.

As part of the “Masaya Dito!” campaign, Kapuso stars will be guesting in each other’s programs to spread positivity and good vibes. Stay tuned as Carmina Villarroel, together with twins Mavy and Cassy Legaspi, join the thrilling games in TiktoClock.

The Clash masters kapuso total heartthrob Rayver Cruz and Asia’s Limitless Star Julie Anne San Jose, together with one of the The Clash panel, Asia’s Romantic Balladeer Christian Bautista, will spread the joy in All-Out Sundays. They will also be joined by The Voice Kids host and Kapuso Primetime King Dingdong Dantes, along with Comedy Concert Queen Ai-Ai delas Alas through a special video performance.

TiktoClock hosts Pokwang, Faith Da Silva, Herlene Budol, Rabiya Mateo and Jayson Gainza, together with guest co-host Donita Nose, will also perform on the AOS stage.

It is definitely a star-studded and entertaining Summer as GMA Entertainment Group continues to give the best experience to viewers.

Because GMA believes that it’s always fun to be together in bonding, conversations, winning moments and in achieving dreams. Indeed, masaya dito!