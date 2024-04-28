2nd Chinese Navy ship shadows Balikatan anew

The Western Command of Armed Forces of the Philippines confirmed the presence of a second Chinese Navy ship in the vicinity of the Philippines’ exclusive economic zone near the Balikatan’s multilateral maritime exercise area on Sunday morning

Navy Capt. Ariel Joseph Coloma, AFP WesCom spokesperson, said they spotted the People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) vessel, with bow number 578, around 9 a.m., about seven to eight nautical miles of the Balikatan flotilla, sailing in the northern part of Palawan.

“As of now, we don’t have any idea why they were in the area. I cannot speak for them but we are monitoring them, and we record then we report whatever our ships are monitoring in the area,” Coloma said when asked what was the Chinese vessel doing.

Not bothered

Coloma also confirmed that the Chinese Navy vessel, with bow number 793, first spotted on Saturday morning shadowing the Balikatan’s convoy 50 nautical miles from mainland Palawan, “was no longer in the vicinity.”

The Philippines, United States, and France were not bothered by the presence of the “uninvited Chinese ship” within their training area as “there was no provocation” from Beijing’s side, Coloma said.

“We continue to monitor and report them, we are in control of the situation, and besides, exercises are still ongoing,” he added.

Coloma said the Balikatan participants achieved their training goals amid China’s shadowing. “We are successful and we are achieving our training objectives on a daily basis,” he stressed.

The Balikatan Exercise in the WPS started on 25 April and will run until 29 April.

On Sunday, the Philippine Navy’s offshore patrol vessel BRP Ramon Alcaraz (PS-16) and landing dock BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602), with the French Navy’s Floreal-class frigate FS Vendémiaire (FFH-734) and USS Navy’s landing ship USS Harpers Ferry (LSD-49) conducted a joint maritime search and rescue (MSAR) exercise in the West Philippine Sea.

Such operation aims to enhance cooperation and coordination among participating nations in responding to maritime emergencies.

The BRP Davao Del Sur (LD-602), which is acting as the Officer Conducting Serial (OCS), issued tactical commands to FS Vendemiaire and BRP Ramon Alcaraz during the conduct of Division Tactics and Officer of the Watch Maneuver Exercise at the Balikatan’s operational box.

Working together

The exercises tested the ability of naval units to work together effectively, enhancing readiness for maritime search and rescue operations.

Balikatan’s combined joint information bureau chief, Lt. Col. John Paul Salgado, said the AFP’s collaboration with the US Indo-Pacific Command and French Navy “underscores the importance of multilateral partnerships in ensuring safety, security, and operational readiness in the West Philippine Sea.”

“These exercises not only strengthen the bonds between the participating nations but also demonstrate a shared commitment to regional stability and maritime safety,” he added.

Likewise, the AFP on Sunday said it has monitored the “unauthorized” presence of a Chinese-flagged research vessel, “Shen Kuo” in the coastal vicinity northeast of Viga, Catanduanes.

Col. Xerxes Trinidad, AFP Public Affairs Chief, said the vessel was first sighted on 25 April about 60.9 nautical miles east off Rapu-Rapu Island, Albay.

“Per latest reports from Tactical Operations Wing, Southern Luzon who conducted maritime patrol on 27 April, it was observed that the vessel was lying in the area and had no personnel on the main deck,” he told reporters in Viber message.

Trinidad said the Chinese vessel did not respond to the AFP’s communication attempts. “Several attempts to contact the vessel through regular radio channels were unsuccessful, indicating a lack of responsiveness or willingness to engage,” he said.