Solon defends mandatory ROTC

Senator Robin Padilla believes that implementing mandatory Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC) program won’t limit honing youth’s military service skills but can also hone their other abilities.

Aside from being patriotic, Padilla said those who would undergo mandatory ROTC training could also deepen their competence in technology, people-to-people exchanges, and gearing up for self-development.

In a radio interview on Saturday, Padilla mentioned that other countries have been engaging their citizens with disabilities to undergo military service training.

“They don’t need to crawl or be proficient with firearms. We can maximize the youths’ talents by allowing them to go through technology training, there are many ways when you talk about ROTC, it’s not just about gearing up for war, we can also develop our youth,” he said.

He noted that ROTC “is not just about handling firearms” but also providing youth with better skills for self-defense and enhancing their compassion to help, especially during trying times, such as disasters and unprecedented calamities.

Padilla said the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) assured him that abuses in the past ROTC implementation won’t happen again in this generation.

“I am 99 percent sure that the AFP is very professional and can properly implement the mandatory ROTC law if it is passed,” he said. “Our armed forces is very professional.”

Further, the senator debunked the notion that ROTC would be a gateway to brutal hazing activities.

“It is not right to associate hazing and other abuses with ROTC, basic citizens’ military training, or military training since hazing has also occurred in other organizations such as fraternities,” he said.

“We have had many laws against hazing. We can be sure such incidents will be penalized. Even in the Philippine Military Academy, authorities are strict against physical abuse. So our enlisted personnel know that abuses are not permitted especially on youths who take part in ROTC,” he added.