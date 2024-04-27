Abalos allows cops, jailors, firefighters cooler outfits

The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has allowed personnel of the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, and Bureau of Fire Protection to wear light uniforms while on duty to ease discomfort amid the heat index reaching dangerous levels.

In a news forum on Saturday, DILG chief Benhur Abalos announced the issuance of a memorandum directing the chiefs of the three agencies to issue the respective dress-down advisories.

He said the goal is to “alleviate discomfort and protect them (personnel) from illnesses such as heat cramps, exhaustion, and heat stroke, among others, due to extreme heat.”

Abalos noted that the welfare of uniformed personnel comes first, especially when they perform their sworn duties, which “already pose a lot of risks.”

“That’s why we also need to protect the uniformed personnel,” he added. “So amid the extreme heat in our country, the wearing of light and comfortable uniforms is the way to go.”

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA) has warned that the heat index in more than 40 areas could rise to dangerous levels, between 42°C and 48°C.

PAGASA said the lowest heat index may occur in Baguio City at 28°C. It added that heat cramps and heat exhaustion are likely in areas with a danger level heat index from 42°C to 51°C.

It urged the public to limit outdoor activity, ensure consistent hydration, and wear fresh clothes to ease the effects of intense heat.