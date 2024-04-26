DoLE offering 200K Labor Day jobs

The Department of Labor and Employment (DoLE) on Friday said it will offer over 200,000 jobs at various Labor Day Fairs nationwide, Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma said.

He revealed that there would be a total of 95 job fair venues organized by 16 DoLE regional offices. A total of 204, 818 job vacancies will be up for grab, with 2,441 employers participating.

Top industries include manufacturing (22,372), business process outsourcing (16,305), retail and sales (13,770), construction (9,125), accommodation and food service (5,971), financial and insurance activities (5,551), and transportation (2,627).

In all, 41,026 job vacancies will also be available for those who eye overseas employment, with 81 employers participating.

The top openings include nurses (5,049) in the United States, Saudi Arabia, and the United Kingdom; household worker (2,688) in Hong Kong, Saudi Arabia, and United Arab Emirates (UAE); cleaners (1,385) in Saudi Arabia and UAE; waiter/waitress (1,040) in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar; and service crew and cook in Saudi Arabia, UAE, and Qatar.