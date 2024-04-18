Go champions cooperative development

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, member of the Senate Committee on Cooperatives, continues his support for cooperatives as he joined the Malasakit sa Kooperatiba event hosted by the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday, 16 April.

Held at the Royce Hotel in Clark, Pampanga, Go collaborated with the CDA in providing a boost to 22 cooperatives from Central Luzon, including Aurora, Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac and Zambales.

In his speech, Senator Go emphasized the pivotal role of cooperatives in advancing communities, pledging to extend his support to the best of his capacity as a senator. Through his initiative in collaboration with CDA, financial assistance was extended to qualified cooperatives to boost their livelihood activities and strengthen efforts to support their respective communities.

During his visit, the senator also distributed balls for basketball and volleyball, as well as shirts to around 100 cooperative members present.

Following his participation in the 20th Kesong Puti Festival and distribution of assistance to displaced workers, Go likewise joined the "Malasakit sa Kooperatiba" event last Monday, 15 April in cooperation with the Cooperative Development Authority (CDA), in Sta. Cruz, Laguna.

Held at the Cultural Center Provincial Capitol, Go and his Malasakit Team assisted 23 cooperatives as they distributed various forms of support as well as balls for basketball and volleyball and shirts to 230 cooperative members.

The senator also distributed balls for basketball and volleyball, as well as shirts to around 100 cooperative members present.

Through Go’s support, the CDA likewise extended financial assistance to qualified cooperatives to boost livelihood of the sectors they represent.

In a related development, Go emphasized the importance of volunteerism, healthcare innovations, and community partnerships as he joined the celebrations marking the 77th Founding Anniversary of the Philippine Red Cross (PRC) and the 75th Anniversary of its Quezon City Chapter also last Monday.

Upon the invitation of PRC Quezon City Chapter Governor Ernesto Isla, Go first attended the inauguration of the new PRC Quezon City Chapter building at the Liwasang Aurora inside the QC Hall compound, followed by the mass oath-taking ceremony for around 6,000 new PRC volunteers held at the QC Memorial Circle.

Also in Pampanga, Go emphasized the critical role of transparency, accountability, and inclusivity in advancing good governance starting at the barangay level during the 1st Provincial Congress of the Liga ng mga Barangay-Catanduanes Chapter at the Royce Hotel.

Themed “Transparency, Accountability, and Inclusivity: Paving the Way for Good Governance,” the congress aimed to equip local leaders, including barangay captains, kagawads, secretaries, treasurers and Sangguniang Kabataan chairmen, with essential skills and knowledge to enhance public service delivery at the community level.